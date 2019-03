Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- You have a chance to win over half a billion dollars.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $625 million. It's the seventh largest in U.S. history.

People at Fast Lane in Dunmore are hoping to get a winning ticket.

"I play it all the time, but 625 million, that would be perfect. Help my family, my friends and everybody," said Maryann Lupia of Dunmore.

The Powerball drawing airs before the 11 p.m. newscast on WNEP-TV.