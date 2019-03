Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The calendar says spring but mother nature says more winter.

On Friday, some woke up to some snowy conditions.

Newswatch 16's Cassie Semyon made her way around Susquehanna County to show us conditions there.

Schools throoughout the area are closing or delaying. Check out the complete list here.

For the latest on the weather forecast, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING SNOW: @CoreyBurns27 and I are on the road this morning in Susquehanna County where the snow is coming down. What does it look like in your neighborhood? @WNEP pic.twitter.com/v7VvRdfQGa — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) March 22, 2019