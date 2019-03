× Preparing for St. Patrick’s Parade in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg is busy with cars, but on Sunday, the streets will be painted green with thousands of people for the 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

“I think it’s great for the community to come together and have a great time. All the kids get out, the families and they can see what the town has in store with all the different vendors and local businesses. Everyone gets to show their pride,” said Shauna Desimone, Stroudsburg.

Brian Gallagher is the Pocono Irish American Club President. The club helps plan the event. He says there is a lot to see this year.

“I believe there are 95 different units of people walking. We have 70 floats, 12 pipe bands. We have the Mummers coming in from Philly. It should be a spectacular time,” said Gallagher.

Not only is the parade fun for families, but it’s also a big boost for businesses, especially the bars, like here at Teddy’s.

That’s where Newswatch 16 found this year’s parade Grand Marshal Ron Schraeder.

Bar owners even etched his face on specialty green parade day cups.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing my face on this cup, but I am looking forward to it, yeah,” said Schraeder.

And if you ask anyone if they are worried about the weather, they say the “Luck of the Irish” will bring some sunshine.

“The weather once again is going to be fantastic. It’s lousy now and it’s going to be lousy on Monday but on Sunday it’s going to be fantastic. 55 degrees and sunny and you can’t ask for better,” said Gallagher.

The parade steps off at Stroudsburg High School on West Main Street at 1:30 p.m. and ends on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.