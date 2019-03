× Police Searching for Clinton County Robbery Suspect

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a thief who held up a convenience store Thursday night in Clinton County.

According to officials, a man walked into the Minit Mart along Woodward Avenue in Woodward Township just after 10 p.m. and demanded cash.

The alleged thief held the clerk at gunpoint until fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Clinton County.