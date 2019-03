Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was badly hurt in a smash up in Luzerne County.

A van hit a tree on Route 93 near Conyngham just before 2:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say the tree fell across the road and the driver of the van just couldn't avoid it.

Ten people were inside.

Officials say they were on their way home from work here in Luzerne County.