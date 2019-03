Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hollywood is coming to Lackawanna County this weekend.

The Northeast PA Film Festival kicks off Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at the Waverly Community House.

One of the films you can catch this weekend is a documentary featuring West Scranton native Mike Kunda and his dedication to Rocky Balboa.

Events are scheduled all weekend, from documentaries to shorts, all featuring local filmmakers.