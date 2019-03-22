Mixed Bag of Weather in the Poconos with Sunshine, Slush and Wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The sun was shining down on Camelback Ski Resort in Pocono Township.

Skiiers say the weather was perfect on this first Friday of spring.

"It's spring but it's also still winter somehow. I don't know how but it's great," said Joshua Farber of East Stroudsburg.

"Oh, it's been amazing, especially for us coming up from Florida, nice, cold, especially because it snowed for us this morning. It's been amazing for us," said Chris Padoan of Orlando, Florida.

Two hours after all the sunshine at Camelback the weather changed in Coolbaugh Township.

"It's spring. I woke up this morning with three inches of snow and no school for my little guy," said Edward Fader.

Wind, snow and ice were whipping at a gas station in Coolbaugh Township. Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 miles an hour overnight.

"This is just out of control. Wasn't it 65 last week? It's getting old. It's gotten old real fast," said John Chiusano of Tobyhanna.

Driving along I-380, our live truck even shook from the windy weather. Drivers in the Poconos say getting around has been difficult.

"I've got snow all around here and wind and it's just not fun," said Fader.