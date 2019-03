Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg received a big donation Friday for its mobile mammography coach.

The coach allows technicians to give mammograms to women on the go.

It's hard to miss this big pink coach as it rolls through neighborhoods in Monroe County. It gives 3-D screenings to women who might always be on the move.

Anne Marie Serfass is a breast care technician and has been working on the coach since it rolled out in October.

"We bring it around. We bring it to big companies so women don't have to take a day off. They can run out on lunch or after work, get their mammogram. It's pretty quick from the time you register, have your mammogram, you can go right back to work," Serfass explained.

Lehigh Valley Health Network Pocono foundation received $50,000 towards the coach from AllOne Foundation, an organization that supports easy access to health care.

The money will help pay for costs like fuel and maintenance.

"We want health care, very specific health care, to be brought to women who need it the most," said John W. Cosgrove, AllOne Foundation.

Since the launch of this coach, hospital officials say more women have been coming out to get a mammogram. They say this donation will help keep the coach on the road.

"Every bit helps, and we are going to continue to work on it," said Steve Cunningham, LVHP marketing and development.

"This is a lot of money to keep this on the road, between the diesel fuel, two generators, that burns a lot of fuel, the technology with the machines to keep it going," Serfass said.

You don't need to be a Lehigh Valley Health Network patient to get screened.

Hospital officials say they also help women who are underinsured or not insured at all get the help they need.

