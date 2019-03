Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The SPCA in Luzerne County is investigating after a dog was found dead inside a suitcase in a wooded area.

Humane officers are trying to find out how that dog ended up in that suitcase. Right now, they do not know if foul play was involved and they need help from the public to figure out who the dog belonged to.

The Luzerne County SPCA got a call earlier this week about a dog found dead inside a suitcase. It was found in A wooded area of Hanover Township near Solomon Creek.

"We don't know if this is foul play or not," said humane officer Vicki Vangorder. "We're trying to look for the public to help us in regards to this case. We need some answers in regards to who put this there, why they put it there, was it an accident and they didn't know what to do?"

Humane officers are trying to find out how the dog got there and say they have not been able to determine how the dog died so, they need the public's help finding out who the dog belonged to.

"Everything is confidential. We need to know who this dog belongs to, why it was done this way, and we can proceed with the investigation."

Since we do not know the circumstances behind this dog's death, we asked the SPCA what the proper way to dispose of a deceased pet is.

"Bring it to the shelter. We offer different cremation services, you can also bury it if it's allowed in your municipality and or it is legal, you can put it in a garbage bag and place it in your garbage however we don't prefer that," said Vangorder.

If you know anything about this dog and how it ended up in a suitcase in the woods near Wilkes-Barre, you're asked to contact the Luzerne County SPCA.