COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lourdes Regional High School girls’ basketball team had a great season.

The Lady Raiders from the Shamokin area came up short Friday in the state championship game, losing to Berlin Brothersvalley 41 to 32.

The team had a lot of support from back home in Northumberland County at the game in Hershey.

Congratulations to the team from Northumberland County.