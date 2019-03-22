Bus Ran Off the Road in Maryland was Carrying Schuylkill County Students

Posted 8:54 pm, March 22, 2019, by

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of students from Schuylkill County are safe after their bus was run off the road in Maryland.

North Schuylkill School District’s Superintendent says the crash happened Friday morning in Frederick County.

The superintendent says the students were on their way to Washington D.C. when the bus was run off the road by a truck.

The bus ended up down an embankment.

Nearly 50 students and several chaperones were on the bus but no one was injured.

The group returned home after the crash in Maryland.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.