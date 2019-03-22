× Bus Ran Off the Road in Maryland was Carrying Schuylkill County Students

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of students from Schuylkill County are safe after their bus was run off the road in Maryland.

North Schuylkill School District’s Superintendent says the crash happened Friday morning in Frederick County.

The superintendent says the students were on their way to Washington D.C. when the bus was run off the road by a truck.

The bus ended up down an embankment.

Nearly 50 students and several chaperones were on the bus but no one was injured.

The group returned home after the crash in Maryland.