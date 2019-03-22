× Avoca Man Allegedly Lured Child into his Vehicle

AVOCA, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing additional charges after police say he lured underage boys into his car.

Austin Quick, 19 of Avoca, was charged earlier this month after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with three boys, all under 13, between June of 2017 and January of 2018.

Quick is now facing even more charges after police say he lured a 10-year-old boy into his car outside the boy’s home in February.

Police say Quick is now facing more charges including luring a child into a motor vehicle in Luzerne County.