POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Mimi is a 9-year-old pit bull mix at the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

"She came here in April 2018, so Mimi is sweet for humans of all ages and sizes," said shelter worker Haley Weist.

But she's picky about other pooches.

"Mimi does not like other dogs, but she would go in a home best with a casual family."

Mimi can be vocal at times, but it's usually for good reason.

"She's really funny. She just barks and barks when she wants to go out for a walk."

When she's out and about, she usually tries to get her way.

"She's very, very sassy. If she wants to go somewhere, she's going to go."

Don't let her age fool you. This girl can move.

"She runs around. Actually, we have this big mountain here and she runs up the mountain herself off leash," said Weist.

Workers are hopeful that Mimi scores a forever home soon because no dog should live out their days in a shelter, especially a sweet senior like her.

"She has nothing wrong with her whatsoever. She's a really perfect dog. She's so friendly, beyond friendly. She's just perfect. I don't understand how anybody could pass her up."

If you are interested in adopting Mimi, contact Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com