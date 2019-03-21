YWCA Holds Cinderella’s Closet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Students in one part of Lycoming County will get the royal treatment this weekend as they search for their prom dresses.

For the first year, the YWCA is holding its own affordable prom dress sale.

Inside the YWCA in Williamsport, you'll find a room filled with prom dresses.

"We've got a lot of dresses. I haven't counted them all, but we have a lot of dresses and they are all donated by the community," said boutique manager Kahlie Dehotman.

Dehotman has spent months sorting through dresses getting ready for the YWCA's first Cinderella's Closet.

This weekend, the YWCA will open its doors to hundreds of students hoping to find their perfect dress for prom.

The dresses cost anywhere from $10 to $15.

"It's one of those opportunities for girls who can't afford to go to prom who don't have that money or someone who is able to pay that money to come in and get a chance to come to prom," Dehotman said.

All of the dresses will be moved to the YWCA's gymnasium. Students are welcome to call and make an appointment, but walk-ins will also be welcome.

sophomore, junior, and senior students who can bring their ID are welcome and should plan to get the royal treatment.

"I want these girls to feel like princesses the minute they walk in the door, so we've guaranteed one-on-one fairy godmother. Each girl will get their own fairy godmother," said Dehotman.

All of the proceeds from this weekend's event go back to the woman's shelter at the YWCA in Williamsport.

"It feels so good to be able to help, not only these girls have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but also these women change their lives."

