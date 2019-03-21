Woman Accused of Theft from Fire Company Social Club

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The treasurer of a club in Snyder County is charged with stealing more than $41,000 from the organization.
State police say Tamara Dangelo, 39, admitted using the debit card from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company social club between May of 2017 and November of last year to make withdrawals to buy personal items.
Investigators say Dangelo also used cash to pay personal bills and make purchases during a vacation to LasVegas.
40.831752 -76.835802
Love how my comment is “awaiting moderation”. All I said was my usual copy-paste rant about volunteer organizations not following generally accepted accounting procedures. 18 months with no audits. the fire department shares some of the blame. Maybe the mods are friends with Tamara.