Two Centenarians Celebrate Birthdays in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Their combined age is 203 years old, but you’d never know it by talking with them. Sissy Rowe and Marjorie Margolin are celebrating milestones. Marjorie turns 101 next Thursday and Sissy turns 102 today.

“How old do you feel though?”

“16,” Sissy replied. “I don’t feel old.

Sissy grew up in the Milton area and lived on her own until she was 100.

“I don’t feel any different,” Sissy said.

“Well I feel OK,” Marjorie said.

What is the secret to a long and healthy life?

“Eat good and walk and get your sleep hours,” Marjorie said.

Sissy’s daughter Kathy visits her daily.

“We walk probably a quarter of a mile every day. She still finds joy in activities like bingo. She goes to exercise classes here,” Kathy Rowe said.

Employees at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village tell Newswatch 16 the average age of its residents is 90 years old.

“It’s so great to see people who are having active lives past 100,” Kathy said.

We’d like to wish Sissy and Marjorie a very happy birthday.