Scranton Woman Charged After Admitting to Sexually Assaulting Underage Boy

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police say a woman admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old at her home in Scranton.

According to court paperwork, Leanora Propes is facing statutory sexual assault charges.

The victim told police the assault happened last summer while Propes' boyfriend Glenn Marr was locked up.

Marr is charged with obstruction for giving investigators false information.

Propes told officials that she had sex with the underage boy because she was lonely and depressed her boyfriend was away in prison.