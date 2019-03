MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is facing assault and animal cruelty charges.

Police say Brian Yasembousky, 55, of Mahanoy Township stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a knife and threw a small dog at a home on Park Place Road in Mahanoy Township Wednesday night.

Yasembousky is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison on $25,000 bail.