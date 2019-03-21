Power to Save: Recycling Crisis in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Recycling markets are taking a nose dive.

The downturn stems from China and India drastically reducing how many recyclables they take in from around the world.

Experts say a big issue is "single-stream recycling."

Single-stream is when you put all of your recyclables, paper, plastic, glass, in one container.

Items mingle and get contaminated. Instead of recycling items, workers have to throw them out.

China and India were fed up with taking in the world's trash.

So what can we do about it?

"Contamination is the problem with recycling right now. I urge folks to recall that containers, bottles, jars, cans should just be rinsed out. No food or beverage left in it, please," said Barbara Giovagnoli, Lackawanna County Environmental Director.

A recycling plant is being built in the Lehigh Valley.

The company building the plant is based in Austria.

According to a company news release, it is expected to open before the end of the year.