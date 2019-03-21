Parking Ban in Wilkes-Barre During Building Demolition

Posted 4:34 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, March 21, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. --  Street parking in part of Wilkes-Barre will be off limits so fire-damaged buildings can be demolished.

Crews will tear down three buildings along Murray Street in the city.

In order to get heavy equipment in, parking will be banned on Murray and Jones Streets from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Officials say state money is being used to cover the $37,000 cost of demolition.

So far there are no plans for the properties in Wilkes-Barre.

