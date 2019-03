× Man Facing Charges for Nationwide Drug-Dealing Business

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS, Pa. — A nationwide drug-dealing business has a man facing charges in Snyder County.

Federal officials say Clyde Snyder, 71 from Mount Pleasant Mills, used the mail to send more than 100,000 pills all over the country from 2015 to 2017.

Snyder’s accused of using social media to coordinate the shipments of pain killers.