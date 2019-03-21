Lackawanna County Worker Facing Child Porn Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County employee is charged with nearly 100 counts of having child porn on his computer.

Theodore Karampilas is out on bail. The IT worker for the county is currently suspended without pay.

Detectives say they received a tip child porn was being shared from Karampilas’ home address on North Irving Avenue in Scranton.

Investigators say Karampilas admitted to the crime, saying he sometimes viewed the photos on his county-issued laptop and cellphone.

