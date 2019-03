Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Undefeated Dunmore met Delone Catholic for the girls 'AAA' basketball State Championship. After finishing second in 1994, and 2001, the Lady Bucks came back with the silver after Delone went on a 21-1 run during the middle of the game.

Dunmore fought back in the 2nd half before running out of time in their 49-43 loss. Dunmore finishes with a 29-1 record.