Bill to Legalize Pot Would Mean Learning About It, Too

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — As the topic of legalizing recreational marijuana grows in the Keystone State, college students are taking a closer look at Senate Bill 350.

If approved, it would make pot legal for all adults 21 and older.

“I feel like if you do it recreationally, it calms a lot of anxiety and stuff that isn’t classified under a severe medical disease. A lot of college kids have that, so I feel like it will help a lot,” said Alysa Beyers, Reeders.

Part of the bill talks about educating students about cannabis on campus.

It says “Colleges and Universities may grow and process cannabis for the purpose of offering classes related to the cannabis industry.”

Newswatch 16 reached out to Sen. Daylin Leach, one of the senators behind the bill.

“It’s been impossible to study, learn and teach about cannabis. Allowing colleges and universities to finally do what they do best will be a huge step forward for science, for the industry and for knowledge in general,” said Sen. Daylin Leach, (D) Montgomery/Delaware.

“I mean I think it’s a good thing having knowledgeable people such as growers come in and teach because then they know how it’s done, how people actually do it. It will just be a plus for universities,” said Alyssa Zawacki, Berwyn.

Some students we spoke to say recreational marijuana is going to be big business in the future, so why not learn about it the right way in school?

“I think more knowledge is more power to people. I think it can’t hurt anyone. People are going to do it anyway, so you might as well get the knowledge out there for everyone,” said Frederick Buddie, Carbondale.

“It’s a large interest for a lot of people and I feel like if you’re going to college to learn about something that you truly like, you’ll be more inclined to go and do it then be forced to go and do something you’re not interested in,” said Beyers.

