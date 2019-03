Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people are dead after a crash in Pike County.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle lost control around a curve on Route 590 around midnight Tuesday. The vehicle ended up hitting some trees and flipping.

The two people inside were killed.

Route 590 is closed while crews investigate the wreck.

The fire chief says alcohol may have played a role.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.