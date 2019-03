MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a truck hauling propane was seriously hurt in a crash in Wyoming County.

Emergency crews said the driver, a man in his 50s from New York State, crashed through a guiderail on Route 6 in Meshoppen Township around 8 a.m. Wednesday and ended up down a 60-foot embankment.

First responder said the propane tank is not leaking.

Route 6 may be shut down when crews haul the truck out of the woods.