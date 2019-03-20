Troopers Using DNA Technology to Find Cold-case Killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- State police have released photos of what a killer in a 55-year-old cold case could look like. The victim was a little girl.

State police near Hazleton have a new tool to help them crack a case that has gone unsolved for five decades. They've used the killer's DNA to generate photos of what he might look like.

State police showed us those photos during a news conference Wednesday morning at the barracks in West Hazleton.

They show what the killer may have looked like in his 20s, 40s, and 60s.

State Police near Hazleton are releasing more information on the 55yo cold case of Marise Chiverella. She was murdered on her way to school. These photos generated from the killer’s DNA show what he may have looked like. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/a6KKD1Il4O — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) March 20, 2019

This Is a cold case that dates back to 1964.

The victim was a 9-year-old girl named Marise Chiverella. She was last seen alive walking to school on West 4th Street in Hazleton.

Her body was later found in a strip mine area. She had been beaten, raped, and strangled.

Last year, state police submitted the killer's DNA to a lab that can generate images of what people look like using their DNA.

The photos are not 100 percent accurate but can predict certain features such as eye color and hair color.

Investigators believe these photos could bring new leads in the case and help solve it.

"I believe it is a tremendous break. Hopefully, the facial features are something somebody can recognize. Again, it can be limited at times, but it may help us," said Lt. Devon Brutosky, Pennsylvania State Police.

State police want you to take a good look at the photos and contact them with any information you have on the case.

On March 18, 1964, Marise Ann Chiverella, 9 years old, was raped, strangled & murdered in Hazleton, PA. Through new technology from @ParabonSnapshot, we now have 3 photos of the possible suspect at age 25, 40 & 60. Please contact PSP with ANY info you may have!@PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/RGOEjdxTWI — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) March 20, 2019