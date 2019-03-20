State College Man Dead After Shooting Involving Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- A man is dead after a shooting in State College.

Officers responded to the Marvin Gardens Apartments on Old Boalsburg Road in State College just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers from the borough were attempting to serve a mental health warrant on a man.

Police aren't saying much, only that officers became involved in a shooting that left the 29-year-old man dead.

Police say no one else was injured.

State police are now investigating along with the district attorney's office.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.