State College Man Dead After Shooting Involving Police

Posted 10:43 pm, March 20, 2019, by

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- A man is dead after a shooting in State College.

Officers responded to the Marvin Gardens Apartments on Old Boalsburg Road in State College just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers from the borough were attempting to serve a mental health warrant on a man.

Police aren't saying much, only that officers became involved in a shooting that left the 29-year-old man dead.

Police say no one else was injured.

State police are now investigating along with the district attorney's office.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.