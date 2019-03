SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are asking if anyone recognizes the person or vehicle in a surveillance photo.

They believe the driver is involved in a hit and run Tuesday around 5 p.m. on 7th Avenue.

Officials say the driver struck a juvenile on a bicycle and kept going.

There is no word on the boy’s condition.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Scranton police at 570-558-8415.