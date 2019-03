Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Clinton County Hawks volleyball team won a gold medal on Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Other local winners include Aaron Keller of Wapwallopen, who won a gold medal in the 10K run and two silver medals in the 1500-meter and 4-by-100 meter relay.

And on Saturday, Delina Rodrigues of Palmerton won two gold medals and a bronze medal in powerlifting.