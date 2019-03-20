Happy Spring in Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- The first day of spring brought sunshine, blue skies, and mild temperatures to Honesdale. People took advantage by walking, jogging, and biking down Main Street.

"We have been so ready for this, my husband cannot stand the winter. We moved here two years ago from New York and it's just been very cold, so we are very ready!" said Kristen D'Albora of Honesdale who was walking her dog Charlie.

"It's very, very nice and it's sunny and it's beautiful!" said Jamie Franciosa of Honesdale.

The spring equinox is one of two times a year when day and night are nearly the same length.

It marks the start of longer days with more sunlight.

The owner of Jerry Land Jewelers in Honesdale said spring means blossoming business.

"It definitely gets more people out, I believe so," said William Land.

"It's joyous! It's joyous and people feel good," said Suzannah Hadorn of Honesdale who said she took a long walk to celebrate spring.

"You know you start to see the little flowers coming out next to the buildings and it's hope, it gives you a lot of hope. In some places, it doesn't come until April or May but you know you've just got to know it's gonna come," said Skip Mendler of Honesdale who was out riding his bicycle.