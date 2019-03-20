Happy Spring in Honesdale

Posted 12:36 pm, March 20, 2019, by

HONESDALE, Pa. -- The first day of spring brought sunshine, blue skies, and mild temperatures to Honesdale. People took advantage by walking, jogging, and biking down Main Street.

"We have been so ready for this, my husband cannot stand the winter. We moved here two years ago from New York and it's just been very cold, so we are very ready!" said Kristen D'Albora of Honesdale who was walking her dog Charlie.

"It's very, very nice and it's sunny and it's beautiful!" said Jamie Franciosa of Honesdale.

The spring equinox is one of two times a year when day and night are nearly the same length.

It marks the start of longer days with more sunlight.

The owner of Jerry Land Jewelers in Honesdale said spring means blossoming business.

"It definitely gets more people out, I believe so," said William Land.

"It's joyous! It's joyous and people feel good," said Suzannah Hadorn of Honesdale who said she took a long walk to celebrate spring.

"You know you start to see the little flowers coming out next to the buildings and it's hope, it gives you a lot of hope. In some places, it doesn't come until April or May but you know you've just got to know it's gonna come," said Skip Mendler of Honesdale who was out riding his bicycle.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.