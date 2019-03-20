Grant Money May Fund Free Home Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in one part of Northumberland County may be able to get their homes fixed up free if a housing rehabilitation grant is approved for SEDA Council of Governments.

The state grant money would allow certain homeowners in central Pennsylvania free housing repairs up to $65,000 each.

There are many houses in Mount Carmel Township that are in need of repairs.

"There's a lot of burned-down houses. We're standing right next to one. There's a lot of houses not up to code. The place I've been in for seven years needs a new porch roof," said Matthew Hernandez, Mount Carmel Township.

Hernandez may just get his porch roof fixed. The SEDA-COG recently applied for a housing rehabilitation grant for Mount Carmel Township. The state grant money would give certain homeowners up to $65,000 to put toward home improvements.

"A lot of the houses are in rough shape. They need help. Anything we can get to help would be fantastic," said Bill Okronglis, Mount Carmel Township.

"There are certain guidelines to be able to receive the grant money. You have to own the house and must fall under certain income qualifications.

Possible repairs include roofing, plumbing, electrical, structural, and more.

"I think it will help. It will bring up the economy in this area and help repopulate the area," Hernandez said.

"It would always be nice to get money to get stuff like that fixed. A lot of people need it around here," said Josh Meisner, Mount Carmel Township.

People in Mount Carmel Township and Jersey Shore who are interested in the repairs need to apply to SEDA-COG.

Interested homeowners may call SEDA-COG’s Sue Goddard at 800-326-9310.