SCRANTON, Pa. -- The first day of spring is also opening day of Josie's Frozen Custard & Italian Ice in Scranton.

Rich Grippi just bought the place along North Keyser Avenue and was excited to open even if it feels a bit chilly for ice cream.

There's another Josie's location along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Both shops are offering a free medium gelati to customers on this first day of spring.