Woman Accused of Poisoning Cats Sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- A landlord accused of poisoning cats in Lackawanna County has learned her punishment.

Jennifer Oustrich had been charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly mixing pet food with rat poison and leaving it along the fence of her rental property in Taylor.

Last week, Oustrich was sentenced to an ARD program, and her charges could be expunged when she completes the program.