The much-anticipated “Toy Story 4” official trailer is here.

Disney-Pixar released the first full-length trailer Tuesday to the delight of Toy Story fans.

In the trailer, Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room.

When Forky runs away, a road trip adventure with old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

“Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.