Toddler Found Wandering Wilkes-Barre Street; Mother Charged

Posted 9:54 pm, March 19, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A mother in Wilkes-Barre faces child endangerment charges after police say her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering alone.

According to court paperwork, a passerby found the child on West River Street on Sunday wearing only a t-shirt; she had no pants, underwear, or shoes.

When officers went to question the child's mother, India Griffen, at her home, they found her asleep and had a difficult time waking her.

When she awoke, police say she was belligerent and smelled of alcohol.

Griffen is locked up in the Luzerne County jail. The little girl, as well as Griffen's 7-year-old son, are with their grandmother.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.