Toddler Found Wandering Wilkes-Barre Street; Mother Charged

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A mother in Wilkes-Barre faces child endangerment charges after police say her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering alone.

According to court paperwork, a passerby found the child on West River Street on Sunday wearing only a t-shirt; she had no pants, underwear, or shoes.

When officers went to question the child's mother, India Griffen, at her home, they found her asleep and had a difficult time waking her.

When she awoke, police say she was belligerent and smelled of alcohol.

Griffen is locked up in the Luzerne County jail. The little girl, as well as Griffen's 7-year-old son, are with their grandmother.