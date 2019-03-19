Taste Test: Yuengling’s Bourbon Barrel Reserve Limited Release

America's oldest brewery has tempted taste buds once again. Yuengling recently gave beer lovers the chance to sample its limited release Bourbon Barrel Reserve. We visited the brewery in Pottsville to see what the buzz on this brew is all about in this week's Taste Test.
