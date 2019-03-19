× Shooting Suspect Nabbed in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police arrested a man who they say fired a gun in the city last week, and officers say he was previously wanted on attempted homicide charges.

Calvin Friday Jr. was arrested for firing a gun in the Hill section on March 15, but officers say Friday was wanted by police for a different shooting in the city earlier this year.

Police say he was involved in a violent home invasion on Hawthorne Street back in January where the victim was shot in the face and hip.

Friday is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault for the Hawthorne Street shooting and weapons charges from last week’s incident.

He is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.