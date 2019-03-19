Shooting Suspect Nabbed in Scranton

Posted 12:01 am, March 19, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police arrested a man who they say fired a gun in the city last week, and officers say he was previously wanted on attempted homicide charges.

Calvin Friday Jr. was arrested for firing a gun in the Hill section on March 15, but officers say Friday was wanted by police for a different shooting in the city earlier this year.

Police say he was involved in a violent home invasion on Hawthorne Street back in January where the victim was shot in the face and hip.

Friday is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault for the Hawthorne Street shooting and weapons charges from last week’s incident.

He is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.