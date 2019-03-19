× Penn Forest Township Dumps Recycling Location

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Penn Forest Township transfer station near Jim Thorpe is a place where residents, with permits, can drop-off their trash and recycling.

But according to the township website and signs on the municipal building, township officials dropped the recycling service on March 5.

“Now we are putting it in a garbage bag and it’s not even going to recycling. It’s not right,” said Deborah Abelovsky, Penn Forest Township.

Penn Forest Township officials had no comment on the decision and would not give any indication on where residents should bring their recyclables.

Marion Domski lives and works in the township.

“I think there is definitely a need for it. I mean being a resident of the township and also an agent, a realtor, it’s important that we offer those kinds of services to our residents,” said Domski.

Carbon County got rid of its recycling program a few years ago. In fact, commissioners say Penn Forest Township isn’t required to offer the service.

“My understanding of the law is that it’s based on population density. Right now, we only have two municipalities that are mandated because of population density — Lehighton borough and Palmerton borough in Carbon County,” said Commissioner Wayne Nothstein, (R) Carbon County.

Some residents question the future of recycling in the United States, especially after China, a big importer of recycled materials, stopped accepting most foreign materials.

“It’s just a shame and terrible. I have no more words to say. It’s just sad,” said Abelovsky.