Penn College of Technology Job Fair Doubles in Size

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Thousands of college students in Williamsport had the opportunity to speak with potential employers at a job fair at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The field house was crowded with students, most of them hoping to make a good impression on potential employers at this annual job fair.

“Getting connections, getting my name out there, there are a lot of opportunities,” said student Abigail Shaub.

Hundreds of business are searching for a new generation of employees skilled in technical fields.

“A lot of east coast employers, but I was just talking with a company who is looking for building automation students from California,” said the director of career services Shelley Moore.

“If you are a building automation technician, the opportunities are really great for you right now. The market is hot,” said John Collins, a representative from Trane.

Over 20 businesses came to the job fair hoping to speak with those students interested in programming computers that will control equipment such as heating and air conditioning units.

John Collins works for the global building automation company Trane.

“Penn Tech is definitely the largest college doing building automation technology and HVAC technology in the same place on the east coast,” Collins said.

Students will have the chance to speak with over 400 businesses from across the country. That’s double the amount when compared to last year.

To make sure students have enough time to speak with as many professionals as possible, for the first time, Penn College is holding a two-day long event. It means that on Wednesday there will be a brand new group set up here the Bardo Gymnasium.

“Employers come here and actually seek these students, and we actually have wait lists of around 104, so that caused the two-day event in two locations,” Moore said.

“They are looking for new young people to be able to work and replace these people as they retire, so it’s definitely the time to be looking for a job,” said student Jacob Comello.

Penn College plans to continue this annual event. They will hold another job fair for students in the fall.