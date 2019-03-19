Monroe County Man Convicted of Sex, Drug Trafficking

Posted 4:46 pm, March 19, 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County charged with sex and drug trafficking has been found guilty.

A jury convicted Frederick Brown, 37, on March 15 after prosecutors proved he threatened several women, including a 17-year-old girl, and forced them into prostitution.

Federal prosecutors say Brown worked mainly out of a hotel in Bartonsville and transported his victims across state lines.

In addition, Brown was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

