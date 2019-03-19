Investigators Call Fire in the Poconos Suspicious

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire over the weekend in Monroe County is suspicious.

Police say the owners of the home on Ryan Drive near Stroudsburg saw a car driving back and forth near their property Saturday night. They confronted the passenger who said she was looking for her cat that may have gone behind the home.

Shortly after the car left, the home filled with smoke and the homeowner discovered a fire at the back of the house.

Police are now looking for the people inside a gray or dark-colored four-door Honda sedan.

