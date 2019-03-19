× Family Needs New Wheelchair Accessible Van

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from Luzerne County are trying to raise money to purchase a handicap-accessible van for their grandson who is confined to a wheelchair.

Christofer Corra, 22, has cerebral palsy and his grandparents care for him. The family’s minivan is not equipped for Christofer’s wheelchair, so they’re asking the public for help.

At 22 years old, Corra loves watching movies, listening to music, and hanging out with his grandparents.

“They’re just so sweet and nice,” he said.

His grandparents have been taking care of him since he was born.

“Christofer’s totally dependent. He can’t stand. He’s solid weight. He needs to be fed, changed, dressed. He’s totally dependent, but he’s also very sociable and loves to be around people,” said Christofer’s grandfather Jack Corra.

These days it’s getting difficult for the family to get around. Their minivan is not wheelchair accessible.

“As he got bigger, we couldn’t lift him in and out of our van because it’s not handicapped accessible,” Corra said.

Jack Corra says the family has not only had trouble recently taking him to doctors’ appointments, but also doing other things Christofer loves.

The family needs about $26,000 to get a new van from Mobility Works in Allentown which specializes in wheelchair-accessible vans.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help raise the money.

“We’re just trying to go out, you know?” Christofer said. “I just want them to help if they could, please.”

Click here if you would like to help.