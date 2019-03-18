Women Charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death

Posted 7:34 pm, March 18, 2019, by

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Two people in Wayne County are now charged with a drug delivery resulting in death.

Lindsay Daddio, 29, and Alexondra Devivo, 25, both of Stroudsburg, were arrested by state police Monday.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office, the two provided fentanyl-laced heroin to Victoria Bachmann, 24, of Cherry Ridge Township, late last year. Bachmann died of a drug overdose.

"The parents and family of these people who are dying, they want justice, and the state police and the Wayne County District Attorney's Office are going to do our very best to give them justice," said Wayne County District Attorney Pat Robinson.

Daddio and Devivo are locked up in Wayne County.

