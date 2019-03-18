Suspect in Wilkes-Barre Gunfire Incidents Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police in Wilkes-Barre say they've caught another man wanted in connection to a rash of gunfire in the city.

Officers arrested Onje Crowder at his home on Bradford Street Monday afternoon.

He was one of five people wanted for violence in the city.

One other suspect, Tareem McDonald, is still on the loose.

Crowder is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Shots were fired four times in Wilkes-Barre in the last few weeks. Police say the violence is over drugs.

Crowder is locked up in the Luzerne County jail.