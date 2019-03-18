× State Prisons Going Smoke-free

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting later this year, all state prison will be tobacco-free, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Officials said going smoke-free promotes a healthier environment, which benefits both employees and inmates and increases facility safety through the elimination of black-market tobacco sales inside the prisons.

Beginning July 1, 2019, tobacco products no longer will be permitted inside the secure perimeter of any Pennsylvania state prison. Tobacco products discovered or used inside the prison after July 1 — by inmates or staff — will be considered contraband. The DOC identifies tobacco products as cigarettes, cigars, tobacco (smoking and smokeless), tobacco substitutes, lighters, pipes, pipe cleaners, filters, rolling papers, roller aprons and rollers.

Inmates will be provided with smoking cessation programs, educational materials, and support services to assist them with this transition. Inmates, working with the prison’s medical department, may purchase nicotine replacement therapy patches through an approved outside vendor.

SCIs Chester, Phoenix, Pine Grove, and the Quehanna Boot Camp already are tobacco-free facilities.