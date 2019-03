Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The chief operations officer of the embattled Scranton School District has resigned.

Jeff Brazil turned in his resignation Monday to take a position in the private sector.

The Scranton School District is in the midst of severe financial problems.

According to the auditor general's office, the district's outstanding debt exceeds $200 million.

The state has taken over the finances of the Scranton School District.