Pittston Memorial 'Tiebrary'

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pittston Memorial Library is no longer just a place for you to check out books, now you can also check out a tie.

“You would come here and select a tie or two for a special occasion or for a job interview,” library director Patricia Joyce said. “You would check it out just like you would check out a book. You would have it for three weeks. If you need an extension, we would certainly offer that.”

Joyce has just launched the library’s “tiebrary” program.

“We were looking for different ideas for programs and I saw that New York and Philadelphia were pretty successful with their tiebraries,” Joyces said. “So, I decided, let’s bring up to the Northeast and see how it goes.”

When someone checks out a tie, they are also given instructions on how to tie it. The ties were donated to the library. The director says she has about 100 so far.

“This is just a very small selection that we have and I’m going to keep changing it out as the seasons go,” Joyce said.

The program is meant to help people who may not be able to afford a tie.

Visitors to the library are fans of the idea.

“The way you dress is very important,”Joseph Maffei of Pittston said. “First appearances matter a lot especially because there are a lot of people that are not as fortunate and if an organization is willing to help, that’s wonderful absolutely.”

No one has checked out a tie from the Pittston Memorial Library yet. You can come check out the selction for yourself. The library is open everyday except Wednesdays and Sundays.