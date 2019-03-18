One Person Hit by Gunfire in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police are investigating a second shooting within three days in Hazleton.

Police confirm one person was hit at the intersection of North James and West Fourth streets just after midnight.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There's no word if anyone is in custody.

Police here in Hazleton have not said what led to Monday morning's gunfire.

This is the second shooting in three days here in Hazleton. On Saturday, a man was shot in the arm.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

However, we do know someone was locked up after that Saturday afternoon shooting.