More Theft Charges for Former Hose Company Treasurer

Posted 2:54 pm, March 18, 2019, by

Eric Wruble

DURYEA, Pa. — More theft charges have been filed against the former treasurer of a fire company and ambulance association in Luzerne County.

Eric Wruble was charged in November with stealing more than $136,000 from Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

While investigating that theft, police say they discovered that Wruble also stole from the Duryea Ambulance Association while he was the treasurer.

Authorities say Wruble wrote 25 fraudulent checks to himself, totaling more than $14,000.

Wruble was arraigned on the new charges last week.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.