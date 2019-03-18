× More Theft Charges for Former Hose Company Treasurer

DURYEA, Pa. — More theft charges have been filed against the former treasurer of a fire company and ambulance association in Luzerne County.

Eric Wruble was charged in November with stealing more than $136,000 from Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

While investigating that theft, police say they discovered that Wruble also stole from the Duryea Ambulance Association while he was the treasurer.

Authorities say Wruble wrote 25 fraudulent checks to himself, totaling more than $14,000.

Wruble was arraigned on the new charges last week.